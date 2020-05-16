120 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 120 ceasefire violations - as many as 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from May 10 to 16, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

Azerbaijan's frontline units on Wednesday, May 13 opened fire on a border Armenian village, damaging several houses.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said that Azeri troops used large-caliber weapons to fire on the residential buildings.