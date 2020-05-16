120 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
May 16, 2020 - 17:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 120 ceasefire violations - as many as 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from May 10 to 16, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Azerbaijan's frontline units on Wednesday, May 13 opened fire on a border Armenian village, damaging several houses.
Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said that Azeri troops used large-caliber weapons to fire on the residential buildings.
Top stories
Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Partner news
Latest news
Over 40 residents of Yerevan nursing home test positive for Covid-19 All the patients will be gradually hospitalized to organize a proper treatment for them.
Covid-19: Russia reports 9,200 new cases Moscow's health department hit back at media reports that it was underreporting Covid-19 fatalities.
China reports eight new COVID-19 cases Six of the eight confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while two are locally transmitted․
India has now recorded more coronavirus cases than China India has now identified and recorded more cases of the novel coronavirus than mainland China.