Armenia's coronavirus cases grow by 189 to reach 4472
May 17, 2020 - 11:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 189 to reach 4472 on Sunday, May 17 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 125 more people have recovered from the disease in the country․ Five others have died, while the other two were infected with coronavirus but died of other causes.
The deceased were aged 80, 89, 51, 78 and 74 and had underlying health conditions.
40230 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 1925 people have recovered, 60 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 24 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
