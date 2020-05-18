Covid-19 : Armenia reports record single-day increase with 351 cases

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 351 to reach 4823 on Monday, May 18 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 94 more people have recovered from the disease in the country․ One person has died from Covid-19, while another one carrying the virus has died of other causes.

The deceased were aged 80, 89, 51, 78 and 74 and had underlying health conditions.

41850 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 2019 people have recovered, 61 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 25 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.