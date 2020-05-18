Belgium medics turn backs on PM in protest over Covid-19 policy

PanARMENIAN.Net - Belgium’s prime minister, Sophie Wilmès, was met with a silent protest by staff at a hospital in Brussels on Saturday, May 16, The Guardian reports.

Doctors and nurses at Saint-Pierre hospital turned their backs as Wilmès arrived in a car.

The workers staged the protest to call for increased acknowledgment of their efforts and against a decree to recruit unqualified staff to carry out nursing activities, according to local media

The PM has previously suggested that Belgium may be over-reporting the actual number of cases.

The country has so far reported 55,559 Covid-19 cases, including 9,080 deaths and 14,657 recoveries.