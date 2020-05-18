Belgium medics turn backs on PM in protest over Covid-19 policy
May 18, 2020 - 14:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Belgium’s prime minister, Sophie Wilmès, was met with a silent protest by staff at a hospital in Brussels on Saturday, May 16, The Guardian reports.
Doctors and nurses at Saint-Pierre hospital turned their backs as Wilmès arrived in a car.
The workers staged the protest to call for increased acknowledgment of their efforts and against a decree to recruit unqualified staff to carry out nursing activities, according to local media
The PM has previously suggested that Belgium may be over-reporting the actual number of cases.
The country has so far reported 55,559 Covid-19 cases, including 9,080 deaths and 14,657 recoveries.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says "of course it would be nice to stay" with Roma Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has confirmed his desire to stay in Italy with Roma.
Kim Kardashian West launches face masks The masks launched in five earth colors -- Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa and Onyx -- with prices starting at $8.
Armenia Union of Employers concerned over Ucom developments The Republican Union of Employers of Armenia represents more than 20 percent of Armenia's largest companies.
Armenia: Coronavirus death rate stands at 1.3% More than 100 patients are in critical condition, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.