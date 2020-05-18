Kim Kardashian West launches face masks

May 18, 2020 - 17:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by launching a range of face masks, CNN reports.

The 39-year-old beauty mogul's underwear brand SKIMS has released a line of non-medical face masks designed for all-day wear. Just like the undergarments, the reusable masks are seamless, breathable and stretchy.

The masks launched in five earth colors -- Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa and Onyx -- with prices starting at $8.

The Armenian American star took to Twitter just hours after launching the new product to inform fans that the collection had sold out.

"Unfortunately our @skims face masks have sold today but we are working with out local partner in LA to produce more as quickly as possible," she told her 64 million followers.

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, nearly 1.5 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US and the death toll is approaching 90,000.

