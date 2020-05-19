Armenia coronavirus infections grow by 218 to reach 5041
May 19, 2020 - 11:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 218 to reach 5041 on Tuesday, May 19 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 145 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, while three others have died from Covid-19.
43041 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 2164 people have recovered, 64 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 25 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Partner news
Latest news
Fortune: How Armenian-American biotech investor is taking on Covid-19 Afeyan's Flagship Pioneering currently has nine entities working on various ways to fight Covid-19.
PACE monitor welcomes Armenia's request for CoE expert legal advice The co-rapporteur of PACE for the monitoring of Armenia, Kimmo Kiljunen, has issued a statement.
Yerevan, Baku could agree Karabakh meeting when Covid-19 slows down Elmar Mammadyarov discussed the Karabakh settlement with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.
Alexis Ohanian to deliver commencement speech for Johns Hopkins He co-founded Reddit, which is now one of the most-visited websites in the world valued at $3 billion