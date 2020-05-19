Armenia coronavirus infections grow by 218 to reach 5041

May 19, 2020 - 11:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 218 to reach 5041 on Tuesday, May 19 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 145 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, while three others have died from Covid-19.

43041 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 2164 people have recovered, 64 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 25 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

