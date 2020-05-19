Alexis Ohanian to deliver commencement speech for Johns Hopkins

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reddit co-founder, Armenian-American entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian is one of the youngest people ever chosen to deliver the university-wide commencement speech for The Johns Hopkins University, Technically reveals.

At 23 he co-founded Reddit, which is now one of the most-visited websites in the world valued at $3 billion. He’s been called “the mayor of the internet” by Forbes because of his efforts to protect internet freedom and defend net neutrality.

“Been working on my speech for a little while now, adapting it to the circumstances we’re now facing,” Ohanian tweeted recently, in a message aimed at Hopkins seniors. “Though I wish we could celebrate your achievement in person, I’m grateful to join your graduation exercises digitally.”

Ohanian’s address is part of a virtual commencement ceremony that Hopkins is planning for May 21. Maryland’s colleges and universities can’t hold in-person graduations this spring because of Governor Larry Hogan’s March 12 executive order banning public gatherings to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Ohanian gave the 2014 commencement speech at Wisconsin’s Carthage College, where he quoted Taylor Swift, impersonated Bane and wisecracked to the audience: “I am so happy to see so many of you Redditors actually managed to graduate.” He has also made stops back in Maryland over the years like Baltimore’s TechBreakfast in 2013. For his participation this year, he’ll receive an honorary degree from Hopkins during the 2021 graduation ceremony in Baltimore.