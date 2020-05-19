Yerevan, Baku could agree Karabakh meeting when Covid-19 slows down
May 19, 2020 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to negotiate a date and place of a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries when the Covid-19 pandemic slows down, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, May 19.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in a conference call on Monday discussed the Nagorno Karabakh settlement with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.
The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (U.S.), as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk took part in the conference call.
