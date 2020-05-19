Pashinyan: Hundreds "could die each day” unless Covid-19 spread is contained

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that if Armenia fails to slash the growth rate of the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, “hundreds of people could die each day.”

In a Facebook live on Tuesday, May 19, Pashinyan assured his followers that all the information concerning the coronavirus has been made available to the public from the first day of the outbreak.

“If the dynamic of the spread of the virus remains unchanged, we will have 10,000 infections by May 29, and 20,000 by June 12,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister said the number of deaths will soar too, and healthcare workers will not be able to help all the infected due to overcrowded intensive care units.

He urged Armenians to strictly follow the rules, adding that “it’s a matter national security.”

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Armenia grew by 218 to reach 5041 on Tuesday. So far, 2164 people have recovered, 64 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 25 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.