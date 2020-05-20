Karabakh unveils homegrown kamikaze drones
May 20, 2020 - 12:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) army on Tuesday, May 19 unveiled locally-produced and modernized kamikaze drones with maneuver and fire strike capabilities, which in terms of technical characteristics do not lag behind those produced in other countries.
The new drones will go into mass production in the coming months to help build up Karabakh’s military.
The UAVs were tested in front of Karabak’s Defense Minister, Defense Army Commander Jalal Harutyunyan and top military officials.
Top stories
Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia reports more Covid-19 recoveries than infections The number of confirmed cases climbed by 230 on Wednesday, while that of recoveries grew by 255.
Brazil reports record daily death toll of 1,179 The highest daily toll before that had been on May 12 when 881 people died in the country.
Armenia reports 230 coronavirus cases, 255 recoveries 44071 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Armenia kicks off major drills with Smerch systems, missile launchers In the final stage of the three-day exercise, the troops will be firing live ammunition.