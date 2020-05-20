Karabakh unveils homegrown kamikaze drones

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) army on Tuesday, May 19 unveiled locally-produced and modernized kamikaze drones with maneuver and fire strike capabilities, which in terms of technical characteristics do not lag behind those produced in other countries.

The new drones will go into mass production in the coming months to help build up Karabakh’s military.

The UAVs were tested in front of Karabak’s Defense Minister, Defense Army Commander Jalal Harutyunyan and top military officials.