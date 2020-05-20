Joe Rogan signs $100m podcast deal with with Spotify
May 20, 2020 - 18:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - American comedian and mixed martial arts color commentator Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive deal with Spotify, which will see his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, disappear from all other platforms, the BBC reveals.
The multi-year deal is believed to be worth $100m (£82 million), according to the Wall Street Journal.
Rogan's podcast, which is one of the most popular in the world, will arrive on the streaming giant on 1 September.
It will then be housed there exclusively by the end of the year, and removed from all other platforms.
"It will remain free, and it will be the exact same show," said Rogan. "It's just a licensing deal, so Spotify won't have any creative control over the show.
"They want me to just continue doing it the way I'm doing it right now.
"I'm excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!"
Photo. Getty Images
