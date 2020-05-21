Czech Senate condemns Armenian Genocide in new resolution

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Senate of the Czech Republic has adopted a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide.

Senator Milan Štěch introduced the resolution in the parliament, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The resolution is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and condemns crimes against humanity committed during the two world wars, including the Armenian Genocide.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.