Armenia sending asymptomatic Covid-19 patients home

PanARMENIAN.Net - Coronavirus patients showing no symptoms will be sent home beginning from Friday, May 22, Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan told a press conference on Thursday.

Torosyan said those cases will be told to continue self-isolating in their homes, but will remain under constant surveillance.

The Health Minister had said earlier that the responsibility of treating asymptomatic Covid-19 patients will rest with the health professionals enrolled in the primary healthcare system.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Armenia grew by 335 to reach 5606 on Thursday. So far, 2581 people have recovered, 70 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 27 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.