Karabakh, Armenian Foreign Minister discuss conflict settlement
May 22, 2020 - 18:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Armenian Foreign Ministers Masis Mayilian and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan discussed the Karabakh conflict settlement at a meeting in Stepanakert on Friday, May 22.
The sides exchanged views on the key directions of cooperation in foreign policy and hailed the process of the implementation of the plan of consultations signed between the two ministries. The two stressed the need to make more effort for addressing foreign policy challenges.
The Foreign Ministers weighed in on the process of the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict. Mnatsakanyan unveiled the results of a video conference he had with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office just days earlier.
The foreign policy chiefs also discussed the prospects of cooperation in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
