Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from May 22

PanARMENIAN.Net - The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia, the neighboring countries and the region in general.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 322 to reach 5928 on Friday, May 22 morning. So far, 2874 people have recovered, 74 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 28 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

The number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased to 723 in Georgia. 3259 people are quarantined, and 323 are watched by doctors across the country. 12 people have died from the disease in the country so far.

In Russia, health officials reported a large one-day increase with 8,894 new cases, bringing the total number to 326,448 on Friday. The country has also confirmed 3,249 deaths so far.

3,749 people have contracted the disease in Azerbaijan, 44 of whom have died as a result.

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 7,300. A health ministry spokesman added that the total number of cases has climbed to 131,652.

In Turkey, Covid-19 has so far claimed 4,249 lives, while 153,548 have tested positive for the disease.