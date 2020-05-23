Karabakh prevents Azerbaijan's sabotage attempt

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh on Friday, May 22, the karabakh Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The Armenian troops, however, managed to throw the rival back to their positions and suffered no casualties in the process.

The Karabakh Defense Army urged the Azerbaijani side to refrain from escalating the situation, otherwise all responsibility for the consequences will be resting with the Azerbaijani authorities.

Azerbaijan made its previous sabotage attempt against Armenia on March 30, when the attack was timely thwarted again.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Tuesday had conference call with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, as well as with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk. The sides considered the prospects of visits by the co-chairs to the region and ministerial meetings after lifting restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.