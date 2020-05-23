180 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
May 23, 2020 - 15:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 180 ceasefire violations - as many as 3000 shots in total - by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from May 17 to 23, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
Besides ceasefire violations, Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh on May 22, the karabakh Defense Ministry said. The Armenian troops, however, managed to throw the rival back to their positions and suffered no casualties in the process.
The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
