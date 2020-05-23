180 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

180 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
May 23, 2020 - 15:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 180 ceasefire violations - as many as 3000 shots in total - by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from May 17 to 23, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

Besides ceasefire violations, Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh on May 22, the karabakh Defense Ministry said. The Armenian troops, however, managed to throw the rival back to their positions and suffered no casualties in the process.

The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

 Top stories
Potential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in AprilPotential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in April
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo awardPicture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrityAliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh PresidentDavit Babayan will run for Artsakh President
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
San Francisco Armenian Genocide cross glows blue to honor health workers
Armenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisis
Artsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlements
Azerbaijani troops use mortars to fire on Karabakh positions
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
96-year-old man recovers from coronavirus in Armenia Grandpa Seryozha, as he was called among the personnel, had no underlying health conditions.
Cases mount in Russia, as concerns grow over safety of health workers Russia has 335,882 cases of Covid-19, making it the country with the second-highest number of confirmed cases.
China reports no new symptomatic Covid-19 cases for first time ever There were 28 new asymptomatic cases, which are counted separately, the National Health Commission said.
Sweden's coronavirus death rate per capita world's highest in past week Sweden had 6.08 deaths per million inhabitants per day on a seven-day average between May 13 and May 20.