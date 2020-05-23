96-year-old man recovers from coronavirus in Armenia
May 23, 2020 - 16:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A 96-year-old man named Seryozha Stepanyan has recovered from coronavirus in Armenia, according to a Facebook post from the hospital where he was receiving inpatient treatment.
Grandpa Seryozha, as he was called among the personnel, had no underlying health conditions.
"Thank you for healing me. I am 96 year old, and the doctor just told me I have a heart of a 20 year old. I am lucky to be walking home myself," Stepanyan said, urging everyone to be careful and vigilant.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 374 to reach 6302 on Saturday, May 23 morning. So far, 2936 people have recovered, 77 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 32 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
