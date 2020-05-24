Armenia coronavirus infections grow by 359 to reach 6661

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 359 to reach 6661 on Sunday, May 24 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 128 more patients have recovered from the disease in the country, four others have died from Covid-19 – all with underlying health conditions,, while one person carrying the virus has died of other causes.

50397 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 3064 people have recovered, 81 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 33 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.