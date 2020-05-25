Armenia says has only 32 spare ICU beds for Covid-19 patients

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Sunday, May 24 that 154 out of 186 ICU beds designated for coronavirus patients in Armenia are occupied at the moment, with only 32 spare beds available.

Torosyan said 230 Covid-19 patients are in serious condition while 52 are in critical condition.

The Health Minister said earlier that coronavirus patients showing no symptoms will be told to self-isolate at home and will not be quarantined hospitals and hotels.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 452 to reach 7113 on Monday. So far, 3145 people have recovered, 87 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 39 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.