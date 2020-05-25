Armenia coronavirus cases keep mounting as country total tops 7100
May 25, 2020 - 10:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 452 to reach 7113 on Monday, May 25 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 81 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, six patients have died from Covid-19, while six others carrying the virus have died of other causes.
51594 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 3145 people have recovered, 87 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 39 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
