Karabakh reports one new coronavirus case bringing total to 34

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Monday, May 25 announced one new coronavirus infection, bringing the country's total to 34.

Health authorities said the single new case had been exposed to people carrying the virus and was already self-isolated when the test returned positive.

13 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 72 others are quarantined.

The country has declared a state of emergency to fight the spread of the pandemic. All the roads linking Karabakh to Armenia are almost entirely closed.