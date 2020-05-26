Coronavirus: 76 people told self-quarantined in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - A total of 76 people have been told to self-quarantine in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), health authorities said on Tuesday, May 26.

Karabakh on Monday announced a single new coronavirus infection, bringing the country's total to 34.

13 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh.

The country has declared a state of emergency to fight the spread of the pandemic. All the roads linking Karabakh to Armenia are almost entirely closed.