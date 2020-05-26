Coronavirus: 76 people told self-quarantined in Karabakh

Coronavirus: 76 people told self-quarantined in Karabakh
May 26, 2020 - 14:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A total of 76 people have been told to self-quarantine in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), health authorities said on Tuesday, May 26.

Karabakh on Monday announced a single new coronavirus infection, bringing the country's total to 34.

13 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh.

The country has declared a state of emergency to fight the spread of the pandemic. All the roads linking Karabakh to Armenia are almost entirely closed.

 Top stories
Potential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in AprilPotential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in April
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo awardPicture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrityAliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh PresidentDavit Babayan will run for Artsakh President
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
San Francisco Armenian Genocide cross glows blue to honor health workers
Armenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisis
Artsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlements
Azerbaijani troops use mortars to fire on Karabakh positions
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
WHO stops clinical test for malaria drug hydroxychloroquine Hydroxychloroquine is a malaria drug US President Donald Trump said he was taking, in Covid-19 patients amid safety concerns
Armenia coronavirus infections reach 7402 52554 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Armenia: 250 Covid-19 patients in serious, 48 in critical condition Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said 16 coronavirus patients are placed on ventilators in the country.
Armenia economic activity shrank 17% during April Economic activity shrank by 17.2% in April year-on-year, reveals data from the National Statistical Service.