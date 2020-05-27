Brussels Airlines resuming flights to Yerevan from June 27
May 27, 2020 - 15:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brussels Airlines is resuming its regular Yerevan-Brussels route beginning from June 27, Zvartnots International Airport said in a statement on Wednesday, May 27.
From June 27 to July 11, the carrier's planes will be flying once a week every Saturday, and from July 14 to August 29, every Tuesday and Saturday.
Zvartnots airport said they will provide more information on the resumption of the rest of the flights by other airlines as soon as possible.
Photo. AFP
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. accuses Russia of sending jets to Libya "mercenaries" A UN report spoke of hundreds of mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group operating in Libya.
U.S. CDC: Antibody tests for Covid-19 are wrong half the time Antibody tests, often called serologic tests, look for evidence of an immune response to infection.
Armenia: ECHR ruling raises Azerbaijan's policy of Armenophobia The court found violations of 2nd (right to life) and 14th (non- discrimination) articles of the Convention.
HIV positive coronavirus patient recovers in 6 days The patient told doctors that he was HIV positive and his Covid-19 test also came positive.