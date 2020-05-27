Brussels Airlines resuming flights to Yerevan from June 27

Brussels Airlines resuming flights to Yerevan from June 27
May 27, 2020 - 15:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Brussels Airlines is resuming its regular Yerevan-Brussels route beginning from June 27, Zvartnots International Airport said in a statement on Wednesday, May 27.

From June 27 to July 11, the carrier's planes will be flying once a week every Saturday, and from July 14 to August 29, every Tuesday and Saturday.

Zvartnots airport said they will provide more information on the resumption of the rest of the flights by other airlines as soon as possible.

Photo. AFP
 Top stories
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
AGMI launches "virtual memory march" on Armenian Genocide anniv.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
U.S. State Dept.: Armenia, Azerbaijan have more IFVs than they're supposed to
Coronavirus outbreak: Armenia lifts all media restrictions
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
U.S. accuses Russia of sending jets to Libya "mercenaries" A UN report spoke of hundreds of mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group operating in Libya.
U.S. CDC: Antibody tests for Covid-19 are wrong half the time Antibody tests, often called serologic tests, look for evidence of an immune response to infection.
Armenia: ECHR ruling raises Azerbaijan's policy of Armenophobia The court found violations of 2nd (right to life) and 14th (non- discrimination) articles of the Convention.
HIV positive coronavirus patient recovers in 6 days The patient told doctors that he was HIV positive and his Covid-19 test also came positive.