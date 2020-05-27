Brussels Airlines resuming flights to Yerevan from June 27

PanARMENIAN.Net - Brussels Airlines is resuming its regular Yerevan-Brussels route beginning from June 27, Zvartnots International Airport said in a statement on Wednesday, May 27.

From June 27 to July 11, the carrier's planes will be flying once a week every Saturday, and from July 14 to August 29, every Tuesday and Saturday.

Zvartnots airport said they will provide more information on the resumption of the rest of the flights by other airlines as soon as possible.