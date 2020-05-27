Evocabank unveils first cardless cash withdrawal in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Evocabank customers will from now on be able to withdraw money without a card through the bank's ATMs after the first-ever such product was unveiled in the country.

“Evocabank customers can execute cardless cash withdrawal 24/7, using the Evocatouch app, from their card or bank accounts, as well as transfer money to someone else. The latter, upon receiving a relevant short message, can visit the nearest Evoca ATM and immediately withdraw the money,” said Artur Karchikyan, head of Bank Digital Business Department.

The new feature is a useful solution, especially when you have left your card at home or need to withdraw money from your bank account on non-working days, or when you need to transfer money to a friend.

To make a cardless cash withdrawal or money transfer, you need to:

– Tap Withdrawal in your EvocaTOUCH app,

– Indicate the Amount and Recipient’s phone number (if you are the one to withdraw the cash, then indicate your phone number),

– Indicate the card or bank account, press Confirm, and that's it.

The system will generate an eight-digit code which can be used by you or sent as a short message to a recipient who can withdraw the money from a nearest Evocabank ATM. For cash withdrawal you need to:

– Press Cardless withdrawal in the bottom right corner of the first page of the ATM screen,

– Fill out Expected Amount, Recipient’s Phone Number and Eight-Digit Verification Code and press Withdraw.

The money may be withdrawn within 30 minutes after getting the verification code. If additional time is needed, then the code validity will be extended for another 30 minutes.

The fee for cash withdrawal or money transfer is 1% of the transaction.

The person who withdraws or transfers money should be an Evocabank customer, either an individual or a legal entity, while the recipient may by any person. Cash withdrawal may be implemented through Evocabank ATMs only.