Possible meteor spotted in the sky above Armenia

Possible meteor spotted in the sky above Armenia
May 28, 2020 - 15:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Social media users in Armenia on Wednesday, May 27 spotted what many described as a “fireball”, traveling at a high speed and entering the Earth’s atmosphere. Director of Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory Areg Mikayelyan now says that a small meteor was most probably spotted in the sky above Armenia.

According to Mikaelyan, as a rule astronomers do not observe small meteors, but only the big ones, which can pose a serious threat to a country or a city.

Small meteors fall pretty frequently and light up the sky, but as they plunge deeper, friction with the atmosphere causes them to ablate, Mikayelyan tells PanARMENIAN.Net

Most meteors that reach the Earth's atmosphere don't actually make it to the ground. The ones entering the Earth's atmosphere every day are usually tiny and burn up before people even know they exist. The larger ones are those that spectators usually spot, which turn into fireballs in the sky, called bolides.

 Top stories
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
AGMI launches "virtual memory march" on Armenian Genocide anniv.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
U.S. State Dept.: Armenia, Azerbaijan have more IFVs than they're supposed to
Coronavirus outbreak: Armenia lifts all media restrictions
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Chinese parliament approves plan to impose Hong Kong security law The announcement of the result was met with sustained and loud applause by delegates.
Number of kids living in poor families could grow by 86m by year-end Countries across Europe and Central Asia could see the most significant increase
Perfectly preserved ancient Roman mosaic floor discovered in Italy Pictures of the floor posted by the town's officials show its intricate patterns and colorful detail.
Research says dogs capable of sniffing out coronavirus Researchers said that have solid experience in training disease-related scent-detection dogs.