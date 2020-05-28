Chinese parliament approves plan to impose Hong Kong security law
May 28, 2020 - 16:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China's parliament endorsed plans Thursday, May 28 to impose a national security law on Hong Kong that critics say will destroy the city’s autonomy, AFP reports.
Over 2,800 members of the National People's Congress (NPC) voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposal to draft the law, which would punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and acts that endanger national security.
The announcement of the result was met with sustained and loud applause by delegates.
Only one person opposed the proposal, while six abstained.
The law would be directly imposed by mainland authorities, effectively bypassing Hong Kong’s government.
According to a draft of the proposal released last week, the law would allow mainland security agencies to operate openly in Hong Kong.
The NPC Standing Committee –- which is likely to meet next in June –- will now be tasked with formulating the legislation, which Beijing has said must be done "at an early date".
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Possible meteor spotted in the sky above Armenia Small meteors fall frequently, but as they plunge deeper, friction with the atmosphere causes them to ablate․
Daily deaths in U․S․ now 10% higher than in previous years New York City experienced more than double the typical daily deaths every day since the end of March.
U․S․ Congress approves China sanctions over Uighur oppression The new bill calls for sanctions against those responsible for the repression of Uighurs.
Armenia celebrates 102nd anniversary of the First Republic On May 28, Armenia is celebrating the 102nd anniversary of the foundation of the First Republic of Armenia