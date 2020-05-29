Armenia coronavirus cases spike after 460 single-day infections
May 29, 2020 - 11:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 460 to reach 8676 on Friday, May 29 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 10 more people have recovered, seven patients have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the virus has died of other causes.
56042 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 3297 people have recovered, 120 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 45 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Monday, evening that 250 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in serious condition and 48 are in critical condition. Torosyan said 16 patients are placed on ventilators.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Partner news
Latest news
Google's "Sodar" AR tool helps you social distance The tool’s purpose is to give you a way to visualize how far six feet or two meters is supposed to be.
Chinese parliament approves plan to impose Hong Kong security law The announcement of the result was met with sustained and loud applause by delegates.
Number of kids living in poor families could grow by 86m by year-end Countries across Europe and Central Asia could see the most significant increase
Perfectly preserved ancient Roman mosaic floor discovered in Italy Pictures of the floor posted by the town's officials show its intricate patterns and colorful detail.