Armenia coronavirus cases spike after 460 single-day infections

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 460 to reach 8676 on Friday, May 29 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 10 more people have recovered, seven patients have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the virus has died of other causes.

56042 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 3297 people have recovered, 120 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 45 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Monday, evening that 250 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in serious condition and 48 are in critical condition. Torosyan said 16 patients are placed on ventilators.