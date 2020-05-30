Armenia coronavirus cases closing in on 9000

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 251 to reach 8927 on Saturday, May 30 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 20 more people have recovered, seven patients have died from Covid-19, while three others carrying the virus have died of other causes.

57081 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 3317 people have recovered, 127 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 48 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.