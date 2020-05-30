Austria parliament ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
May 30, 2020 - 12:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Council of the Parliament of Austria unanimously ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during the 34th plenary session, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reveals.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for Armenia and the EU to work together for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
The deal will broaden and deepen the EU's relationship with Armenia and provide for closer cooperation in economic, trade and political areas in addition to enhanced sectoral policies.
