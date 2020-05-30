Erdoğan ally says next time Greeks "may have to swim until Sicily"

PanARMENIAN.Net - An ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has threatened a second genocide and an invasion of Greece by saying “this time they may have to swim until Sicily”, Greek City Times reports.

İsmet Büyükataman, the Secretary General of Far-Right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and Bursa Deputy, made the provocative remark on his Twitter account on Thursday, May 28.

“Our advice to the Greek state is that between 1919-22, the people who saw the massacres in the Turkish nation tied the collar of their grandchildren. Otherwise, we remind you that Ataturk is not exhausted in the great Turkish nation, this time they may have to swim until Sicily,” he said.

The statement by Erdogan's ally that the Greeks will “have to swim until Sicily” could implies that a second genocide of Greeks and the invasion of Greece, so that Greeks will be ethnically cleansed from their homeland, just as his ancestors ethnically cleansed Greeks from their 3,000+ year old homeland in Smyrna and the rest of Asia Minor, could occur.

Although Erdoğan belongs to the Justice and Development Party, the MHP have 49 seats out of 600 in the Turkish Parliament and are strong allies of the Turkish president, often considered the radical wing of Erdoğan’s regime.