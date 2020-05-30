Erdoğan ally says next time Greeks "may have to swim until Sicily"
May 30, 2020 - 16:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has threatened a second genocide and an invasion of Greece by saying “this time they may have to swim until Sicily”, Greek City Times reports.
İsmet Büyükataman, the Secretary General of Far-Right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and Bursa Deputy, made the provocative remark on his Twitter account on Thursday, May 28.
“Our advice to the Greek state is that between 1919-22, the people who saw the massacres in the Turkish nation tied the collar of their grandchildren. Otherwise, we remind you that Ataturk is not exhausted in the great Turkish nation, this time they may have to swim until Sicily,” he said.
The statement by Erdogan's ally that the Greeks will “have to swim until Sicily” could implies that a second genocide of Greeks and the invasion of Greece, so that Greeks will be ethnically cleansed from their homeland, just as his ancestors ethnically cleansed Greeks from their 3,000+ year old homeland in Smyrna and the rest of Asia Minor, could occur.
Although Erdoğan belongs to the Justice and Development Party, the MHP have 49 seats out of 600 in the Turkish Parliament and are strong allies of the Turkish president, often considered the radical wing of Erdoğan’s regime.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian Genocide documentary now streaming on Amazon Prime The composition, "An Armenian Trilogy – Live in Yerevan", is available on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.
Australian Senator backs Armenian Genocide recognition Senator Larissa Waters of The Australian Greens has signed an Affirmation of Support.
100 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian citizens can travel to China visa free from June 1 After arriving in China, travelers will be told to self-quarantine at their own expense.