Armenia coronavirus cases grew by 355
May 31, 2020 - 11:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 355 to reach 9282 on Sunday, May 31 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 69 more people have recovered, four patients have died from Covid-19, while two others carrying the virus have died of other causes.
58,065 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 3386 people have recovered, 131 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 50 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
