Armenia coronavirus infections nearing 9500
June 1, 2020 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 210 to reach 9492 on Monday, June 1 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 16 more people have recovered, eight patients have died from Covid-19, while 5 others carrying the virus have died of other causes.
58668 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 3402 people have recovered, 139 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 55 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
