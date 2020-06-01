UK to trial five new drugs as coronavirus treatment
June 1, 2020 - 11:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Five new drugs are to be trialled in 30 hospitals across the United Kingdom in the race to find a treatment for Covid-19, it has emerged, according to The Guardian.
Just days after global trials of hydroxychloroquine, the drug promoted by Donald Trump as a cure, were halted, British scientists are looking to sign up hundreds of patients for trials of medicines they hope will prevent people becoming ill enough to need intensive care or ventilators.
They range from drugs such as Heparin, which is used for blood thinning, to therapies still in clinical trial for conditions such as muscular, lung and blood disorders, which have evidence of potent anti-viral or anti-inflammatory properties.
The studies are part of the Accord (accelerating Covid-19 research and development) programme involving doctors and scientists, industry, the NHS the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and UK Research and Innovation.
Britain has so far recorded 276,156 coronavirus infections, including 38,571 deaths.
