Russia coronavirus cases closing in on 415,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia on Monday, June 1 reported at least 9,035 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24-hour period, with the official national total of confirmed cases reaching 414,878.

Russian health authorities have reported 4,855 total deaths attributed to Covid-19.

Moscow began to ease lockdown on Monday, allowing the reopening of stores selling non-food items and permitting residents to venture out for walks on a schedule.