Russia coronavirus cases closing in on 415,000
June 1, 2020 - 18:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia on Monday, June 1 reported at least 9,035 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24-hour period, with the official national total of confirmed cases reaching 414,878.
Russian health authorities have reported 4,855 total deaths attributed to Covid-19.
Moscow began to ease lockdown on Monday, allowing the reopening of stores selling non-food items and permitting residents to venture out for walks on a schedule.
Photo. Ria Novosti
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Iranians can again visit Armenia visa free from June 1 Restrictions on arriving in and leaving Armenia will be maintained until the end of the state of emergency.
Aircompany Armenia announces Yerevan-Lyon flight on June 2 A flight from Yerevan to Mineralnye Vody in Russia will also be carried out on the same day.
Kids of Kotayk and Tavush children's villages receive tablets 50 beneficiaries of SOS, in addition to gifts, were provided with tablets and Ucom connection․
Suspect detained over threatened Hrant Dink Foundation arrested H.A. and an assailant who ripped off a cross outside an Armenian church in Istanbul were detained.