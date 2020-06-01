Suspect detained over threatened Hrant Dink Foundation arrested

PanARMENIAN.Net - A suspect who sent a death threat to the Hrant Dink Foundation has been arrested, according to local media reports, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

Hrant Dink, a founder and editor-in-chief of the Turkish-Armenian weekly Agos newspaper, was gunned down in broad daylight in front of his Istanbul office in 2007 by Ogün Samast, then a 17-year-old jobless high school dropout and an ultranationalist. Samast confessed to the killing and was sentenced to more than 20 years in jail.

The suspect, identified only by the initials H.A., was detained on May 30.

Turkey's interior ministry on May 30 said that H.A. and an assailant who ripped off a cross outside an Armenian church in Istanbul were detained.

“The provocateur who broke the cross of a church in Kuzguncuk [neighborhood in Üsküdar district] was caught within 24 hours; the provocateur who e-mailed threats to the Hrant Dink Foundation was caught immediately. We will not allow any provocation,” Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on his Twitter account.

Last week, a man was seen in footage dismantling the cross outside the Surp Krikor Lusavoriç Armenian Church in the historical Kuzguncuk neighborhood, before fleeing the scene.

In another incident earlier this week, the Hrant Dink Foundation – founded in memory of the slain Armenian-Turkish journalist Hrant Dink — informed the police that they had received an anonymous e-mail, threatening them and Dink’s wife, Rakel Dink, they “may turn up one night, when you least expect it.” The email contained messages threatening Rakel Dink and the foundation’s lawyer with death, the foundation said in a statement.

The location of H.A. was determined to be in the Central Anatolian province of Konya and was taken to Istanbul for further questioning.