Aircompany Armenia announces Yerevan-Lyon flight on June 2
June 1, 2020 - 17:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Aircompany Armenia will fly from Yerevan to Lyon and back on Tuesday, June 2, the Civil Aviation Committee reveals.
A flight from Yerevan to Mineralnye Vody in Russia will also be carried out on Tuesday, and another one to Minsk will be flown on Wednesday.
Pretty much all the carriers decided to temporarily suspend flights to a number of destinations, including to Armenia, when the coronavirus pandemic began to rapidly spread in the world.
Several airlines have already announced that they are going to resume flights beginning from mid-June or early July.
