Iranians can again visit Armenia visa free from June 1
June 1, 2020 - 18:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Holders of Iranian passports will again be allowed to travel to Armenia visa free beginning from Monday, June 1, the Armenian Foreign Ministry says.
The Foreign Ministry reminded, however, that the state of emergency in the country has been extended until June 13, which means that restrictions on arriving in and leaving the country will be maintained until the end of the state of emergency.
Armenia temporarily restored the visa regime with Iran in early May when the Covid-19 outbreak had just emerged in the Islamic Republic. Armenia reported its first case of coronavirus on Sunday, March 1 morning, in a citizen returning from Iran.
