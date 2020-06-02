Armenia coronavirus cases soar above 10,000 as death toll mounts

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 517 to reach 10009 on Tuesday, June 2 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 25 more people have recovered, 19 patients have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the virus has died of other causes.

59917 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 3427 people have recovered, 158 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 56 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.