101-year-old woman fights coronavirus in Armenia
June 2, 2020 - 12:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 101-year-old Nazani Simonyan has been discharged from the hospital after fighting coronavirus and double pneumonia in Armenia.
The woman, born in 1919, was hospitalized from a nursing home where dozens of patients had been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Simonyan spent more than week in the emergency department and was taken to the intensive care unit once her condition stabilized.
She has tested negative for coronavirus twice and is ready to go home.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 517 to reach 10009 on Tuesday, June 2 morning․ So far, 3427 people have recovered, 158 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 56 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
