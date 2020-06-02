Karabakh coronavirus infections reach 46
June 2, 2020 - 15:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Tuesday, June 2 announced three new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 46.
Health authorities said the three had just arrived from Russia and had been self-isolated when their tests returned positive.
26 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 100 others are quarantined.
