All Armenian carriers banned from flying within EU
June 2, 2020 - 17:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Commission on Monday, June 2 updated the EU Air Safety List, banning all Armenian airlines from flying within the European Union as they do not meet international safety standards.

All airlines certified in Armenia were added to the list after further assessment of the country's safety oversight capabilities. The decision follows the hearings of the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) and six Armenian air carriers.

"The decision to include the Armenian carriers on the EU Air Safety List has been made based on the unanimous opinion delivered by the Air Safety Committee. The Commission, with the assistance of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, stands ready to cooperate and invest in Armenia to improve its aviation safety,” said Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean.

In particular, operational restrictions have been placed against Aircompany Armenia, Armenia Airways, Armenian Helicopters, Atlantis Armenian Airlines, Atlantis European Airways, Mars Avia and Skyball.

Air carriers listed, however, could be permitted to exercise traffic rights by using wet-leased aircraft of an air carrier which is not subject to an operating ban, provided that the relevant safety standards are complied with.

