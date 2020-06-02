All Armenian carriers banned from flying within EU
June 2, 2020 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Commission on Monday, June 2 updated the EU Air Safety List, banning all Armenian airlines from flying within the European Union as they do not meet international safety standards.
All airlines certified in Armenia were added to the list after further assessment of the country's safety oversight capabilities. The decision follows the hearings of the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) and six Armenian air carriers.
"The decision to include the Armenian carriers on the EU Air Safety List has been made based on the unanimous opinion delivered by the Air Safety Committee. The Commission, with the assistance of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, stands ready to cooperate and invest in Armenia to improve its aviation safety,” said Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean.
In particular, operational restrictions have been placed against Aircompany Armenia, Armenia Airways, Armenian Helicopters, Atlantis Armenian Airlines, Atlantis European Airways, Mars Avia and Skyball.
Air carriers listed, however, could be permitted to exercise traffic rights by using wet-leased aircraft of an air carrier which is not subject to an operating ban, provided that the relevant safety standards are complied with.
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
Latest news
133 potential coronavirus vaccines in the works worldwide Ten of the potential vaccines are in clinical trials in the United States, the UK and China.
Wuhan tests 9.9 million residents with no new cases found No new cases were found as a result of the city-wide testing, but 300 asymptomatic infections were discovered.
Facebook employees stage virtual walkout to protest Trump posts The protest group is pressing Facebook executives to take a tougher stand on Trump’s posts.
LA police detain group defending store, while would-be burglars flee The police detained innocent people while a reporter screamed that they were letting the would-be burglars get away.