Armenia reports 515 new coronavirus infections

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 515 to reach 10524 on Wednesday, June 3 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 27 more people have recovered, 12 patients have died from Covid-19, while three others carrying the virus have died of other causes.

61650 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 3454 people have recovered, 170 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 59 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.