Karabakh Covid-19 cases grow by three to reach 57

June 3, 2020 - 13:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Wednesday, June 3 announced three new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 57.

Health authorities said the three had just arrived from Russia.

26 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 98 others are quarantined.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

