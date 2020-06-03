Kalashnikov assault rifle factory to open in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Kalashnikov assault rifle factory will open in Armenia in early June, the representative from the plant, Igor Gardienko, has said, according to InfoPort.am.

In the first stage, AK103 rifles will be assembled from scratch at the plant, with the parts set to be delivered from Russia.

“We’ll then begin the second stage, which provides for the production of simple parts needed for on-site assembly, again using Russian technologies,” said Gardienko.

The plant will be run mainly by retired officers of the Armenian Armed Forces, repair and assembly specialists. 20 jobs will be created in the first stage.

In addition to weapons, the plant plans to produce night vision systems for the Armenian Armed Forces.