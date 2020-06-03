Viva-MTS, FPWC carry on with energy projects in Armenia's provinces

PanARMENIAN.Net - Viva-MTS and The Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) have confirmed the list of settlements in Armenia's provinces where new lighting systems will be installed. In the meantime, the projects finalized last year have been summarized.

Given the current situation in the country, the official launch of LED systems has been delayed but Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, FPWC project coordinator Martin Maralchyan and the Head of Lor administrative area Davit Arustamyan have nonetheless discussed the positive outcomes in a conference call.

“We have to work in a way as to minimize the need to meet in person, but that shall not hinder achieving the best results with the program. I am not with you physically, but we will keep in touch using video calls like this until we meet again. Anything temporary can be overcome. I am looking forward to the situation to improve, to be able to travel to the regions again and to boost our activities on a wider scale,” Yirikian said.

The Lor settlement of Syunik province, rich in historical and architectural monuments, also aspires to become a center of ecotourism. The people at Lor are convinced that Hamo Sahyan's birthplace can be an active tourist destination. Viva-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) did the first step in that direction. The desire to make Lor an active tourist destination can also be significantly enhanced by the possibility of being included in the eco-villages network. The first major steps were taken with the support of Viva-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) targeting the development of infrastructures of rural areas. Thanks to the effective partnership, a LED lighting system has been built in Lor, ensuring the environmental efficiency. A part of the central street of the village and some secondary streets are illuminated. The house-museum of the famous poet is included in the lighted area. A street lighting system consisting of 32 LEDs was constructed, and a 1,250 m long street is illuminated.

The remote regions of Armenia continue to be at the focus of the partner organizations. To solve the many existing problems in different settlements, the works are planned to be realized within years. The previous project of Viva-MTS and FPWC was implemented in Lor 4 years ago. The village was provided with a 24-hour water supply, then. A long pipeline has been constructed, a daily regulating reservoir, and a water intake facility have been renovated and fenced.

The environmentally friendly and energy-efficient LED lights will reduce outdoor lighting costs by up to 80%. Outdoor lighting will be provided from 9:00pm to midnight in summer, and from 6:00pm to 11:00pm in winter. On holidays, street lighting will be provided all night long. LED bulbs are efficient and durable, and last much longer than the regular ones.