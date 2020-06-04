Armenia reports 697 new Covid-19 cases, 14 recoveries in past 24 hours

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 697 to reach 11221 on Thursday, June 4 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 14 more people have recovered, six patients have died from Covid-19, while nine others carrying the virus have died of other causes.

63459 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 3468 people have recovered, 176 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 68 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.