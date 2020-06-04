Armenia reports 697 new Covid-19 cases, 14 recoveries in past 24 hours

Armenia reports 697 new Covid-19 cases, 14 recoveries in past 24 hours
June 4, 2020 - 11:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 697 to reach 11221 on Thursday, June 4 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 14 more people have recovered, six patients have died from Covid-19, while nine others carrying the virus have died of other causes.

63459 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 3468 people have recovered, 176 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 68 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

 Top stories
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Žižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paperŽižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paper
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
U.S. State Dept.: Armenia, Azerbaijan have more IFVs than they're supposed to
Coronavirus outbreak: Armenia lifts all media restrictions
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Brazil sets record with 1,349 daily coronavirus deaths Brazil registered a record number of daily deaths from the coronavirus for the second consecutive day.
AP: Armenia requests vote on election of Turkish diplomat as UN GA chief There is only one candidate and his name was initially sent to member states for unanimous approval.
LEGO asks retailers to stop advertising police sets The LEGO Group asked retailers to stop marketing product listings involving police officers.
Armenia PM launches online campaign against Covid-19 safety violations Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has started an online campaign aimed at identifying violators of public order amid the spread of the coronavirus in the country.