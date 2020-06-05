Armenia's coronavirus cases grow by 596 to reach 11,817

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 596 to reach 11,817 on Friday, June 5 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 45 more people have recovered, 7 patients have died from Covid-19, while one other carrying the virus have died of other causes.

65,161 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 3513 people have recovered, 183 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 69 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.