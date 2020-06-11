Georgia sending doctors to Armenia to help fight Covid-19
June 11, 2020 - 12:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia will send a medial staff to Armenia to help the country fight the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, June 11.
"This is a global crisis, a global challenge, both epidemiologically and medically. This is also an economic crisis, and no country can handle it alone," Gakharia said.
"That is why we have to support each other. As you know, the situation in our neighboring countries is quite tense, I am personally in daily contact with the Prime Minister of Armenia and other colleagues, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Economy and we have identified what kind of assistance our neighbors need.
"Mutual support is extremely important now. Of course, the Ministry of Health already has a task to prepare the assistance that Georgia can provide to neighboring Armenia, it will be the assistance with medical staff, such a request was made by our neighbors," the Prime Minister stated.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said earlier that his country too is sending a medical team and experts to Armenia to help the country combat the spread of Covid-19.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 566 to reach 14669 on Thursday. So far, 5466 people have recovered, 245 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 82 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
