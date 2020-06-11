Karabakh coronavirus infections reach 68
June 11, 2020 - 13:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Thursday, June 11 announced four new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 68.
Health authorities said they are working to identify people who might have been exposed to the new cases.
43 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 79 others are quarantined.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.
